Vernon man honored posthumously with Carnegie Medal

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Press Release) -

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission Monday announced 17 people will receive the highest honor for civilian heroism in the U.S. and Canada for risking their lives for others in life-threatening peril. Among those awarded the Carnegie Medal was Stacey Redmon formerly of Vernon. The commission wrote:

“A 48-year-old man died June 21, 2019, attempting to save a boy from drowning in dangerous waters in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida. Despite dangerous water conditions including large waves and a rip current that prohibited swimming at the time, Stacey Redmon, a disabled air structural repairman of Vernon, Florida, and others ran into the ocean after becoming alerted to a boy who was being carried away from shore. Redmon swam toward the boy while screaming for help. Three surfers responded and swam to Redmon and the boy, who were then about 100 feet from shore in water about 8 feet deep. They took the boy and others to the beach and then returned for Redmon, who was on his back, struggling to stay afloat. A large wave struck, submerging everyone. When they surfaced, Redmon had lost consciousness. The surfers pulled Redmon to shore. Others on the beach tended to Redmon, who was in cardiac arrest. He could not be revived.”

The Carnegie Medal is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who enter mortal danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others. With this fourth and final announcement of 2020 recipients, a total of 10,202 Carnegie Medals have been awarded since the Pittsburgh-based Fund’s inception in 1904. Commission Chair Mark Laskow said each of the awardees or their survivors will also receive a financial grant. Throughout the 116 years since the Fund was established by industrialist-philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, more than $42 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits, and continuing assistance.

