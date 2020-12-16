Application deadline for CARES Act grants moved up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

According to Bay County officials, more than 500 businesses and nonprofits applied for CARES Act grants and now the deadline is approaching for individuals to apply for almost immediate help.

“Rent, mortgage, utilities, gas, water, all those things,” said CEO of United Way of Northwest Florida Bryan Taylor. “Even child care, daycare, adult care. Those are all being paid by these partner agencies and most of them, or a lot of them are being paid at that time or at that moment.”

Officials with United Way of Northwest Florida say the deadline to apply for those individual grants is now a little sooner.

“We have pulled the deadline from December 30th to December 20th in order to give the county some time to get a handle on how much of that CARES Act money might be remaining for use in distribution to other local municipalities,” said Taylor.

Opportunities are still available for those in need, including town halls to help locals through the application process.

“What we’re helping them work through is the documentation that’s required to go with the application to show they do meet the criteria,” said Executive Director of Rebuild Bay County Donna Pilson.

United Way officials say the list of organizations accepting applications is on their website and locals can make an appointment from there.

Rebuild Bay County will host another town hall Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Bay High cafeteria.

For a link to the online applications click here.

