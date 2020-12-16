Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, December 14th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

High School Soccer/Boys

Walton 2 Rutherford 0

Port St. Joe 6 Franklin 0

High School Soccer/Girls

Port St. Joe 9 Franklin 1

Mosley 0 Niceville 3

Walton 3 Rutherford 1

High School Basketball/Boys

Cottondale 42 Chipley 61

Vernon 59 Malone 79

Ft, Walton Beach 67 Niceville 52

Sneads 43 Althat 63

Paxton 61 Laurel Hill 40

High School Basketball/Girls

Bethlehem 17 Ponce De Leon 67

Weightlifting/Girls Bay County Championship

Arnold 75

Mosley 51

Bay 19

Rutherford 12

