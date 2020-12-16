Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, December 14th
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -
High School Soccer/Boys
Walton 2 Rutherford 0
Port St. Joe 6 Franklin 0
High School Soccer/Girls
Port St. Joe 9 Franklin 1
Mosley 0 Niceville 3
Walton 3 Rutherford 1
High School Basketball/Boys
Cottondale 42 Chipley 61
Vernon 59 Malone 79
Ft, Walton Beach 67 Niceville 52
Sneads 43 Althat 63
Paxton 61 Laurel Hill 40
High School Basketball/Girls
Bethlehem 17 Ponce De Leon 67
Weightlifting/Girls Bay County Championship
Arnold 75
Mosley 51
Bay 19
Rutherford 12
