Bay County adopts FL DEP cross connection control plan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you have a sprinkler system that is fed by city water you will now have to comply with state environmental regulations that require backflow preventer valves to be installed on those lines.

Bay County Commissioners voted to approve a resolution to implement The Florida Department Of Environmental Protection’s cross-connection control plan. Bay County is responsible for providing safe drinking water and the backflow preventer ensures that no contaminants feed back into the drinking water supply from customers’ property. The devices must be installed at the owner’s expense by licensed plumbers and undergo inspection prior to use.

“Most of the general public is doing very well in doing this right now. All commercial businesses have had this in place for many years, now it’s just on the residents, which is why we pushed back for so long,” said Bay County Commissioner Philip Griffitts.

Once the backflow preventers are installed they will have to be inspected every two years.

