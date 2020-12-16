Freeport Elementary School teachers help raise money to pay bills for students’ families

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put many families in a tough spot financially this year, and with the holidays approaching some need a Christmas miracle.

In Freeport, some angels made that possible for local families.

Freeport Elementary School principal Kristin Lewis gave teachers a challenge: to do good in the community.

Each team of teachers received $10 to do whatever they could think of.

“Take the $10, go buy flowers for someone, give them a quick gift card, anything that they wanted to do, but they had to do it as a team,” said Lewis.

In addition to the money from the principal, teachers raised money and donated some of their own to help out local families.

With the help of a TikTok video, third grade teachers raised enough money to pay the power bills for 16 families.

“We wanted to do something nice for our community. It’s really started a trend throughout our community. We’ve had more people give to our school to give back to our kids this year than any other,” said Lewis.

Third grade teacher Tiffany Spiva said they believe giving back this way will set an example for students.

“On their level we hope they see it as us doing something nice and something positive for the community, and maybe when they see something like that, they’ll be like, ‘what can I do for somebody else?’ and it creates a chain reaction of helping other people,” said Spiva.

Lewis said this is part of what makes the Freeport community different.

“To me it really shows the character for our staff members and our students in our school. It also shows what our culture is like within our school, as well as our school district,” said Lewis.

The total raised was more than $2,000 -- the exact amount needed to pay the bills.

