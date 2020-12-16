Heroic act that took a Vernon man’s life has earned him a prestigious award in death

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A trip to Panama City Beach on June 21, 2019 took a deadly turn after a Vernon man ran in the Gulf to save two from drowning, despite the double red flag warning. Alisha Redmon’s last words to her husband were “that boy is in trouble,” before Stacey Redmon ran into the water.

“That was one of the hardest day’s for me, besides to bury him,” said Alisha.

In the end, Stacey’s act to save the two from drowning cost him his own life. Stacey’s heroic act earned him what’s considered one of the highest civilian honors in the U.S. and Canada.

“I think it’s so great and I’m so thankful that he got this because he deserves this. He gave the ultimate sacrifice. That is something you can’t put a price on,” said Alisha.

Alisha said the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission called her last week to tell her Stacey had won the prestigious Carnegie Medal. He was one of 17 to receive the award this year.

“I cried again and said ‘Stacey, I’m so proud of you.’ I am so proud of him. I just wish he could enjoy this,” said Alisha.

Alisha said the memory of seeing him trying to bravely rescue the pair will stay with her forever. And to say she lived with her hero, was a gift.

“This is the greatest Christmas gift ever,” said Alisha.

Alisha pushed for Stacey’s Law to be passed last year, making the beach a safer environment. Stacey’s Law allows both fire and police officials to fine individuals who disobey double red flag warnings. While the law is upheld on Panama City Beach, Alisha hopes to take this state or even nationwide.

Alisha said since Stacey is the type of person to fight, she’ll keep fighting for Stacey.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.