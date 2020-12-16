Jackson County school closes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG) - Marianna’s Dayspring Christian Academy is closing their doors for the remainder of the year.

Administrator Randy Ward said in a press release, “Out of an abundance of caution, in consultation with the Dayspring Board of Directors, in the best interest of all students, staff, and families, DCA will close effective immediately until the new year. We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause you and your families.”

The school will reopen for staff on January 5, 2021, and students are expected to return the following day.

