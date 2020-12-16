Advertisement

Man with federal warrant arrested in Jackson County

Man charged with battery on a law enforcement officer also has a federal warrant.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WJHG) - Jackson County Deputies responded to a welfare check at a home just north of Cottondale on Monday. They say when they arrived at the house, the front door was open and nobody was home. A vehicle in the driveway was registered to 49 year old John Peak Jr. who had a federal warrant for his arrest.

Authorities say they saw a man and woman in the yard a couple of hours later and confirmed the man was John Peak Jr. The woman was not in danger, but a deputy did confront Peak about the outstanding warrant. According to the deputy, Peak complied initially but then ran through the house and tried to close a door on the deputy. After a struggle, the deputy was eventually able to gain control.

According to the deputy, methadone pills, oxycodone pills, and 14 grams of synthetic marijuana were found in Peak’s pants pocket. Peak was charged with resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of methadone, possession of oxycodone and possession of spice. The Jackson County Sheriff’s office says once the local charges are satisfied, Peak will be extradited on the federal warrant.

