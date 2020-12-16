Advertisement

Mark Bowen retires as Chief of Bay County Emergency Services

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A long-time Bay County leader was honored Tuesday for his service to the community at The Bay County Commission meeting.

After serving in emergency management for more than 20 years, Mark Bowen announced his retirement as the Emergency Services Chief. He came to emergency services in 1999 and became chief in March of 2006.

He has been instrumental in keeping the county safe during events that included the BP oil spill, numerous hurricanes including Hurricane Michael. Because of his efforts, all Bay County firefighters are also certified EMT’s and one-third are certified paramedics. Those efforts have resulted in higher insurance ratings and the lowering of premiums.

“We wish him well in his retirement. We know that he has some good plans for the future, so we are certainly going to miss him,” said Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier. “He has done an outstanding job for Bay County. Chief Bowen was here for so many instrumental times.”

There is no word on who will replace him but it will be someone with the same qualities Chief Bowen displayed during his career.

