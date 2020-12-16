Advertisement

New hotel coming to downtown Panama City

Indigo Hotel rendering
Indigo Hotel rendering(St. Joe Company)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The St. Joe Company announced additional details Tuesday about a planned hotel development in downtown Panama City. St. Joe says Hotel Indigo will feature 124 guest rooms overlooking St. Andrews Bay. The Hotel Indigo brand is considered a boutique hotel, according to the company. This is part of the overall revitalization of the downtown Panama City area, including the marina.

“Hotel Indigo is a unique and exciting brand that we are very pleased to bring to downtown Panama City’s waterfront district,” said Patrick Murphy, St. Joe’s Senior Vice President of Operations in a press release released by St. Joe. “We believe that Hotel Indigo is an ideal fit for this waterfront location and we see this hotel as a great piece of the ongoing revitalization of downtown Panama City.”

St. Joe plans to construct and operate a stand-alone restaurant on the property as well. Construction on the project is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021.

