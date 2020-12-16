Okaloosa County Commissioners help clear the path for Destin High School

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The Okaloosa County Commission is helping Destin High School open by August 2021.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, commissioners approved funding for the new high school.

Florida law requires charter schools to partner with the county they are in to get funding.

However, the county will not be held financially responsible for the high school.

County commissioner Mel Ponder said this is a win for Okaloosa County.

“All we do is issue bond debt on their behalf. They become the borrower, they become the payer, they become the guarantor, all of that without us having any legal or financial responsibility. It’s a proven practice for us,” said Ponder.

The money will be used to help buy the campus, which is currently Grace Lutheran church.

