One charged following DeFuniak Springs homicide

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A DeFuniak Springs man is facing 2nd-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his fiance.

Monday afternoon, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say Cole Morgan Ward called 911 and told dispatchers he had choked his fiancé to death.

When deputies arrived, the victim was confirmed dead after attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Officials say they interviewed Ward before he was transported to the office for further questioning.

We’re told the State Attorney’s Office was contacted and a search warrant was issued for Ward’s residence.

Deputies tell us during the course of the investigation, probable cause was obtained and they charged the suspect with 2nd-degree murder.

Ward was arrested Monday and booked into the Walton County Jail. He made his first appearance in court Tuesday where bond was set at $50,000.