Sections of road renamed after two Gulf County war heroes

The county is honored to represent them in this way.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Port St. Joe natives Willis V. Rowan and John C. Gainous gave their lives for this country.

Their native county wanted to honor them in a special way.

“We’re here today to dedicate the road for two Gulf County heroes,” said State Representative Jason Shoaf.

Rowan served in World War II as a second lieutenant in the Army Air Force Bomb Squadron.

He lost his life after his aircraft came under heavy fire causing it to crash.

The section of U.S. Highway 98 from the Bay/Gulf County line to Pine Street will be named after him.

“These guys mean a lot, this road dedication means a lot to Gulf County,” said Chairmen of the Gulf County Commission Sandy Quinn.

Gainous served as a private first class in the Vietnam War.

He lost his life when Vietnamese army forces attacked the headquarters he was at.

The section of U.S. Highway 98 from Pine Street to State Road 382 will be named after him.

“I’m also a school teacher and when the kids get out and they go see names of people that served the country, when they ride by and see these signs, they can say that was someone that served in my community,” said Quinn.

Now these men will always be remembered when people travel through the community and see the signs.

“What it means to sacrifice,” said Shoaf. “What it took to earn the freedoms that we enjoy today. Every time someone drives down the road, they’re going to see these heroes’ names and know what they did.”

Officials said it’s important to always remember why we have the freedoms we do today.

“We’re here today because of freedom,” said Quinn. “It’s because of those guys and those women who have sacrificed a lot.”

The road signs will be a constant reminder of that sacrifice.

