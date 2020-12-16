Surfing ordinance to be reexamined in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Okaloosa County leaders could be reconsidering its surfing ordinance.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, board members heard from a local man about some inconsistencies in the ordinance.

Surfers are not allowed to be within a certain distance of a fishing pier.

He also said the current ordinance allows him to surf standing up, but not boogie board on his stomach during double red flags.

Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel said they will be reexamining the ordinance.

“So, I’d like the incoming chairman to bring this forward to really look at in the new year, we’ve asked staff today to take a look at the ordinance and come back with some ideas, but we might need to workshop this additionally,” said Ketchel.

Okaloosa County Commissioners could begin workshopping this ordinance in January.

