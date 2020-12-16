Advertisement

This weeks 850 Strong Student of the Week is...

(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This Weeks 850 Strong Student of the Week is Sam Dunyak.

Sam is a senior at North Bay Haven. He is in the National English Honor Society and he is the president of Fellowship of Christian Athletes at his school.

When Sam isn’t doing school work he likes to go tubing and wakeboarding. Sam says he proud to be recognized as this weeks 850 Strong Student of the Week.

“Not that I am there to be popular and try and make myself look good, but, ya know, I try to serve others I try to be a selfless person, but to get recognition for it, it does feel pretty nice,” Dunyak said.

Sam says after he graduates from high school he wants to stay close to home and go to a college in Northwest Florida.

