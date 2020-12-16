Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances increase overnight tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - An approaching cold front will bring a good chance of rain late tonight, but mainly early Wednesday morning over the panhandle. Some of the rain could be heavy and right now we are planning on .5-1″ of rain on average. The timing of the best chances of rain will be from 4am CT until Noon CT over NWFL. Temperatures tonight will remain steady in the low to mid 50s. Highs Wednesday will reach the mid 60s with the help of some afternoon sunshine. It turned much colder Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

