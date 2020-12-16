Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

We’re waking up with passing showers showing up in the Panhandle ahead of a cold front that’s poised to move through today. These showers will be on and off through much of the morning, and likely picking up a little in intensity by the mid-morning. The good news is they’ll slide out to the east by lunchtime and we’ll be much drier into the afternoon. We’ll watch for just a small window of time during the midday for a storm to be severe on the Forgotten Coast of Gulf and Franklin Counties where a weak waterspout or tornado is possible.

Temperatures are cool in the 50s to get started. So wear something warm and waterproof for the morning. For some, we’ll want that outer layer off heading into the afternoon. Temperatures still warm into the 60s this afternoon despite the clouds and cold frontal passage. With peek-a-boo sun in the afternoon, you won’t need a heavy outer layer, but rather something light and comfortable to stay warm.

That won’t be the case heading into tonight, however. This cold front will bring in a chilly blast of air for the end of the work week with temperatures tumbling tonight down into the 30s. Highs tomorrow, as clouds gradually decrease through the day, only manage to reach the mid 50s for most! We’ll certainly want the heavier warm clothes for tomorrow and Friday, although we’ll get you a bit more sunshine to help out Friday’s feels.

Bottom Line...

For today, rain showers are likely through the morning, exiting to the east through lunchtime. Otherwise, mainly to mostly cloudy skies with only some sun peeks by the end of the day. Highs today still manage to reach the mid 60s on the coast to low 60s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a couple cold days ahead to finish off the work week with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s!

