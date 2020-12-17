100,000th toy donated to Stuff the Bus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Stuff the Bus has been in full swing in Bay County for ten days now and on Wednesday the toy drive met a huge goal.

This year alone Skip Bondur and his crew have collected about 8,000 toys.

But, they aren’t satisfied with that number and Skip says he isn’t coming down off the bus in the Walmart parking lot on 23rd Street in Panama City until their goal of 10,000 toys this year is met.

However, there is a number Bondur is happy with. Stuff the Bus started 9 years ago and this week the 100,000th toy was donated.

Donna and Stewart Hearn have been donating toys every year and say this drive is dire for the community.

“Very important! It’s always good to give especially this time of year,” said Hearn. “It’s been a bad year for everyone. Definitely important and we’re glad to be able to do this.”

The Hearns received a prize for their special donation that included things like sunglasses, watches, and a year supply of Coca Cola.

