850 Strong Holiday Food Drive delivers food to needy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Over the past few weeks WJHG and three advertising partners conducted the 850 Strong Food Drive to help those in need during the holidays. Channel 7 viewers brought food donations to the station and to Peaden Air Conditioning. Those donations were loaded into our station van and delivered to An Angels Pantry in Panama City. That organization helps people year-round and not just at Christmas.

At the same time donations from our viewers that were received at SRI Specialty Roofers and Big Boss Stores in Walton County were delivered to Caring And Sharing in Walton County to help families in that area.

“Just to lighten the load a little bit by giving them a meal so, like you said, so they can spend money on Christmas or what have you. I so appreciate Channel 7 for giving so much. That was a lot of food today.” said Sally Sparks, An Angel’s Pantry Coordinator.

We would also like to thank our partners, Peaden Air Conditioning, SRI Specialty Roofers and Big Boss Stores for making this effort a great success.

