ECP Board of Directors optimistic after plans finalized

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Many will tell you the future of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport looks bright. Big plans are being finalized and the Board of Directors said they are optimistic for what the future of ECP holds.

At a board meeting Wednesday morning, board members agreed on the four-phase master plan which includes expanding the ticketing area, starting construction on a new concourse and gates, an additional rental car lot, parking for both long and short term and a new baggage claim area. Board of Directors Chairman Glen McDonald said they expect this to take 20 months to complete, but that could change based on what’s being called planning activity levels.

“Planning activity levels are according to passenger levels. So as our passenger levels grow post COVID, we would begin to go through the planning activity levels,” said McDonald.

ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said our region, community and airport have been lucky the impacts of COVID-19 have not been as bad here, as the rest of the country. McClellan adds for the months of October and November passenger numbers were down about 20%.

“We don’t want to brag about that too much, but we’re very proud that we’ve been able to work with our community, EDA and TDC and everybody to bring people into our community and make sure our airport is safe and secure for the traveling public,” said McClellan.

McClellan said the airport saw more activity during Thanksgiving week and is expecting to see another increase over the next two weeks. One of the main improvements to the Highway 388 expansion project is the entrance to ECP, which will become a roundabout to keep traffic moving. The board does not foresee any traffic issues over the holidays.

