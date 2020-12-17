Advertisement

Jackson County man arrested in stabbing incident

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MALONE, Fla. (WJHG) - Jackson County Sheriff deputies responded to a stabbing, Wednesday evening in the Bascom community.

Officials say when the deputy arrived on scene, they identified and detained the suspect 43-year-old Andrew Lamar Chambliss.

After speaking with both the victim and Chambliss, deputies found the two had been texting and were in a major disagreement.

According to law enforcement, Chambliss had traveled to the victim’s home and cut the victim across their chest and stomach and threatened them with his firearm.

The victim was sent to the hospital and Chambliss was arrested for armed trespassing, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault.

