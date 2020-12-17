Advertisement

Marianna man arrested for drunk driving

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG) - Jackson County Sheriffs arrested 32-year-old Eric Reese Enfinger for driving under the influence.

They claim Enfinger was driving all over the road before he spun out and stopped in a ditch near Highway 71 and Waller Lane.

Deputies and witnesses say they approached the vehicle and found him in the driver’s seat. When asked to complete the standard field sobriety tests Enfinger refused to do so.

Enfinger was placed under arrest and taken to Jackson County Correctional Facility where he was asked to do the breathalyzer test. He once again refused to do so. Deputies say they then informed him of the law, but he still refused to take the test.

