Measures approved to help Apalachicola Bay oysters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission has approved measures they hope will help improve the recovery and restoration of Apalachicola Bay’s oysters.

The changes made to help this process include the temporary suspension of all wild oyster harvest and the prohibition of “on-the-water” possession of tongs.

The FWC says these changes will not apply to oyster aquaculture operations. “Closures are difficult and a last resort for us,” said Commission Chairman Robert Spottswood.

The FWC also says they have received a $20 million grant to help them work on 1,000 acres and hope to have it back by 2025.

“The good news is the grant we are working will hopefully allow us to restore the bay and fishing industry, putting people back to work and getting back to where we were. I wish this effort success,” Spottswood said.

