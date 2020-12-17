Advertisement

MLK Festival for 2021 cancelled

Increase in COVID-19 cases caused cancellation.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A three-decades-long tradition has fallen victim to COVID-19. But organizers hope to return stronger next year.

A-CURE of Bay County announced its 2021 Martin Luther King Festival will not be held due to the recent rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the area.

The increase was not unexpected, but the size of the increase is what prompted the organization to take this action, along with the fact many people may not wear masks. They also say social distancing is not part of the event’s character. Organizers also say vendors would have a hard time making a profit with those restrictions in place.

“It’s a hard decision to not do it. When you did it regardless of the weather or climate or conditions. You know, sometimes we had great participation, sometimes we had sparse participation. The fact is we never cancelled and it was a hard decision to come to, to cancel it this year,” said A-CURE Chairman Myron Hines.

Hines added they are already getting ready to make plans for 2022 and leave COVID-19 behind.

