Nonprofits stepping in to help those in need this holiday season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Rachal Smoker founded Rachal’s Recovery Relief after Hurricane Michael to help locals get back on their feet.

Now during the pandemic, despite having less money to give back, the nonprofit is still stepping in for those in need.

“We’re just trying to help where we can,” said Smoker. “People are just wanting their power to be kept on. Christmas is a priority for children but just the basic necessities: food, power, and water are very important right now.”

For locals who want to chip in, Smoker says there are many ways to do so.

“Monetary donations are always welcome on our website. We have PayPal, we have Venmo but we’re not the only organization that is trying to help, there are dozens out there,” Smoker said. “Look for the needs in the community and help where you can.”

For those in need, Smoker says her nonprofit’s website has an easy and straightforward application.

“You can tell us about your family, what your needs are,” she said. “We’ll respond if we can assist. If it’s something we cannot help you with, we can refer you to another agency that may possibly be able to help.”

Even if it’s a few dollars or a can of food, Smoker says every little bit helps in the long run.

“Kindness matters. Help where you can and remember to be kind. Everyone is struggling right now,” said Smoker.

