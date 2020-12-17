Sorey, Gray take advantage of early signing period

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -A couple of local football seniors took advantage of the start of the early signing period football Wednesday.

One of them at Graceville High School. Xavian Sorey, a five star prospect, choosing to sign with Georgia over Alabama and Florida, his two other finalists. Coach McKinnie sending us this video of the moment Xavian announced his decision.

Sorey a 6 foot three inch outside linebacker who after his junior year with Graceville, chose to play his senior season down at IMG Academy down in Bradenton. He played both offense and defense his first three seasons at Graceville. Last season, as a junior for the Tigers, he rushed for more than 600 yards with three touchdowns, had two td passes. On defense, 57 tackles with three picks, he returned two of them for touchdowns. Most recruiting services listing Sorey as the top linebacker in the state, and the 6th best prospect overall in Florida.

Another area signing taking place this afternoon at Mosley High School. Receiver Nyjah Gray signing with Murray State, an F-C-S program in Kentucky that plays in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Gray racked up 497 yards with 6 touchdowns receiving in his senior season with the Dolphins. He added two more touchdowns on kick returns, one punt and one kickoff. Nyjah says this is a dream realized, though he tells us, the road to get here wasn’t always easy!

“It was tough, the first few years it was real tough.” Gray told us shortly after he signed. “I remember I tore my ACL the first year. And coach Brown was by my side every step of the way. And my mom. My mom pushed me even harder, waking up at 7 o’clock in the morning for therapy. It was just real tough. But now I’m here fulfilling my dreams. I’m just lost for words, I don’t even know what to say.”

Gray went on to further compliment his coach of four years at Mosley, Jeremy Brown, who was fired shortly after this season ended.

“Coach Brown is the best coach that I know.” Nyjah said. “It’s been tough the first two years because I didn’t play a lot. But he told me to be patient and just stay humble and my time will come. And he pushed me every day in practice. And he’s just the person that I really know right now. He’s everything that I pictured when I first got here.”

The football early signing period runs through Friday.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.