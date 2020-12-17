Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a much quieter start on radar this morning, however, we still have a blanket of cloud cover in place. It’ll be rather thick and stubborn this morning leading to an overcast and gray start for most. We should manage to get some sunshine to mix in as the afternoon unfolds later today. Otherwise, dress warmly!

It’s a chilly start even under the clouds as we’re dropping into the low 40s to upper 30s in a northerly breeze. Wind chills are down in the 30s for just about everyone and could be near freezing by sunrise for most. Due to the lack of sunshine and chilly northerly flow, you’re going to want the heavy jacket today as temperatures won’t warm up much throughout the morning drive, or even throughout the day for that matter! Most of our morning will be spent in the 40s under the clouds with northerly winds making it feel more like the upper 30s for most. As the clouds gradually break up into the afternoon, we’ll see temperatures slowly work their way up to a high in the low 50s late in the afternoon.

The clouds will continue to break up into tonight and with the chilly northerly flow still in place, we’re likely to reach down to near freezing or below just about Panhandle-wide by Friday morning! Even with full on sunshine for your Friday we’ll still be chilly with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

The chill sticks around for the morning’s of our weekend but the afternoons at least rebound into the 60s under mainly to mostly sunny skies.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies in the morning gradually break up into the afternoon to allow some sunshine to mix in before the day’s end. Highs today only reach the low 50s! Your 7 Day Forecast has another chilly day ahead for Friday but at least it will be full of sunshine.

