Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After a morning of rain and a day of clouds we have seen cold air filter into the panhandle for tonight. That will allow for lows to drop into the upper 30s to low 40s across our region. The sun returns Thursday w/highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows temps Friday morning could flirt with freezing inland with mid 30s at the coast. It should warm up Friday afternoon into Saturday w/rain returning by later Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.