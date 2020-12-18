Bay County man boasts impressive Christmas light display

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may say he’s the anti-Grinch. He loves Christmas and boy does it show.

Near the corner of West 19th Street and Balboa Avenue in Panama City you’ll find the mother of all Christmas light displays in Bay County, if not the Panhandle.

“It’s insane,” said Scott Fester, who created the display. “Like you don’t see this very often. It started smaller as a little display, and it’s now a massive display where people know about it.”

Fester, 23, began creating his seasonal displays about five years ago.

“Oh, I go all out,” said Fester. “Christmas is like, I love it!”

Fester starts in September working 20 hours a day until he flips the switch on December 1.

“And it took me from 7:00 in the morning until 3:00 a.m. every day,” said Fester.

And why does he do it?

“I’m always about like smiling, people smiling, seeing families, seeing like the community come together and that’s just like my passion,” said Fester.

Fester says on some nights maybe a thousand or more people visit the display.

“That’s a lot of people that see this display,” said Fester. “And I feel honored.”

“It is a winter wonderland! It’s amazing! I love it,” said Kimmy Crosby of Panama City who came to see the display.

“Oh my gosh, we love it!” said Panama City resident Alicia Gainer. “So we started coming the first year they did it and it just gets bigger and bigger and bigger every year.”

The display features 750,000 lights that dazzle the senses, which begs the question...

“That is the question I always get from everyone,” said Fester. “Okay, so my electric bill is not too bad actually. So everything in this yard and my display is LED. LEDs are fantastic. I love them. My power bill last year was like $350. That’s it.”

And it doesn’t stop there.

“You want to know how many Christmas trees I have?” asked Fester. “I have a hundred, a hundred Christmas trees in the display.”

And that includes one very special tree.

“Well this Christmas tree alone right here behind me is $10,000,” said Fester. “Yeah, this is my biggest baby and I love it.”

The tree is 25 feet tall and Fester needed a lift to assemble and decorate it.

“I actually love the big tree in the front,” said Crosby, referring to the 25-foot tree. “It just makes your heart smile. And it’s just very warming and it’s just magical.”

New this year is an igloo...and something else.

“Oh my goodness. Well, that is the big surprise for this year,” said Fester. “This year I was approached by ABC. They are [putting on] The Great Christmas Light Fight. So they were taping for season nine this year and they called me. They were like we want you on our show.”

Fester is one of five competing for the $50,000 grand prize.

But people have taken notice well before ABC called.

“You do the Christmas lights?” said Fester, imitating what he often hears. “Yeah. That’s me. I’m famous, literally. I love it though. Look I’m already on TV now. What’s up?”

“His dedication, we appreciate, you know, the time and the effort he’s took to put into this to share the Christmas spirit with everyone,” said Crosby.

“He has a genuine love for our community,” said Gainer. “Genuinely has Christmas spirit and he just wants to share it with everybody.”

And in a year like 2020 that’s exactly what we need.

“It really has brought some cheer to me and my friends tonight,” said Crosby.

Fester will know soon if he’s won the $50,000 top prize. However he will have to keep it a secret. The show will not air until December 2021.

He also says he takes donations at the site. The money will go to a local worthy cause.

If you want to visit the display, it’s located at 1025 West 19th Street in Panama City.

Display times are 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. weekdays, 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekends, and 5:00 p.m. to midnight on Christmas Eve.

