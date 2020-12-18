Blood donors giving the gift of life this holiday season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Providing Christmas cheer can come in many forms this holiday season.

“This is the giving season, perfect time for people to come out and give,” said American Red Cross Account Manager Denise Smith.

Bill Cramer Chevrolet, Buick and GMC partnered with the American Red Cross Thursday to provide a different type of gift.

“Holiday time is one of the most important times of the year to give blood because the need for blood doesn’t get a holiday, it doesn’t take a break,” said Smith.

The Red Cross hoped to collect 135 units of blood during this drive.

Those donating say they feel giving blood is the best way they can help.

“No matter what’s going on, it’s always important to donate blood,” said blood donor Sam Patrick. “The need is always there.”

Knowing they are making a difference in someone’s life is all the thanks they need.

“It makes you feel very, very good, almost cry,” said blood donor Harry Itameri.

Officials say not only does the holidays increase the need for blood donations, but a global pandemic does too.

The surge in COVID-19 cases has demanded more blood from donors that have also had COVID-19.

“If that donor indeed had COVID we can pull their plasma from their blood donation to give a convalescent plasma transfusion to a COVID patient,” said Smith.

Which can help save more lives.

“That’s going to give us the ability to help more COVID patients, quicker,” said Smith.

Officials say giving patients the ability to spend the holidays with their loved ones can’t be beat.

“There is that need for blood and we want to make sure we are able to give that blood to those patients, and hopefully by the New Year they’ll be able to go home and spend time with their family again,” said Smith.

Bill Cramer and the American Red Cross will host another blood drive in the summer.

