Advertisement

British actor Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine

Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19...
Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - British actor Ian McKellen has received the COVID-19 vaccine in England.

The 81-year-old said in a tweet he feels “very lucky” and “euphoric” after receiving his first dose on Wednesday.

He added he “would have no hesitation recommending the vaccine to anyone.”

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first western nation to authorize a covid-19 vaccine, after regulators granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The vaccine is being rolled out to people over the age of 80, health care workers and nursing home residents.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadline for CARES Act grants for individuals was moved to December 20th.
Application deadline for CARES Act grants moved up
Holiday Scratch Off
A pedestrian was hit by an SUV Thursday evening in Panama City Beach.
Pedestrian hit by car in Panama City Beach
Jackson County Sheriffs deputies arrested 32-year-old Eric Reese Enfinger for driving under the...
Marianna man arrested for drunk driving
Former Congressman Earl Hutto died Monday at the age of 94.
Earl Hutto dies at the age of 94

Latest News

The federal eviction moratorium is expiring and come January, payments will be due for...
States grapple with next steps on evictions as crisis grows
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
Moderna vaccines ship if FDA gives OK, health secretary says
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines
Vice President Mike Pence received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Friday at the White House.
Pences get vaccinated for COVID-19