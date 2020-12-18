Advertisement

Christmas Reflections lights up Main Street in DeFuniak Springs

Lake DeFuniak Springs is lighting up the holiday season.
Lake DeFuniak Springs is lighting up the holiday season.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG) -

2020 has been a year unlike any other, so Downtown DeFuniak Springs wanted to make sure this Christmas season was still merry and bright.

“This time of year makes it very special. They go all out on the lights, they go all out on the Main Street activities,” said Sally Bailey, co-owner of Perla Baking Co.

Christmas Reflections at Lake DeFuniak draws people from near and far to the little North Walton town. In turn, local businesses see a boost in sales.

“We worked with the city and the special events committee to bring people right through downtown so on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays, the Christmas Reflections exit comes right down to the front doors of these downtown small businesses,” said Chelsea Blaich, executive director of Main Street DeFuniak Springs.

This year, when many people are staying home and trying to stay socially distanced, Christmas Reflections offer people a way to get in the Christmas spirit while staying safe.

“What we’re doing you can still do socially distanced. People can come and stay in their cars and go around the lake yard and see the lights, and it’s just the tiny joys of the Christmas spirit that is really just so easily and affordably captured,” said Blaich.

The lights display starts every night at 5 p.m. and runs until New Year’s Eve.

Merry Main Street takes place on Baldwin Avenue every Saturday leading up to Christmas.

