Effects of beloved Bay County Sheriff’s Office employee still being felt two weeks after COVID-19 death

By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say not all heroes wear capes, but at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, not all heroes wear a uniform. Sheriff Tommy Ford said Peggy MacDonald was with the Sheriff’s Office for more than 25 years and 12 years with him.

“It’s not the same around here right now. We’re all very sad she’s passed and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and we feel like we’re family as well. So, we’re feeling that loss as well,” said Sheriff Ford.

MacDonald lost her battle with COVID-19 and passed away December 3rd.

“She was of course, the love of my and there was never a dull moment around her. She was the most caring and giving person I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing,” Peggy’s husband Jack MacDonald said.

Jack said they were together 35 years. In those three and a half decades, they raised five children, all while greatly impacting the community.

“People got saved. A lot of kids, a lot of lives got impacted and because of her,” said Jack.

But even at work, Sheriff Ford said on the most crazy days at the office, she was the one who brightened up the workplace. He adds people will remember her as a true lady and a strong Christian who lived that every day.

“We’re going to miss her a lot,” said Sheriff Ford.

“I’m certainly going to miss that smile. I’m going to remember her caring, her love, her laughter. I’m going to remember her willingness to go above and beyond,” said Jack.

And while the Sheriff’s Office motto is “in God we trust,” Jack trusts Peggy is in a happy place.

All of us at NewsChannel 7 are sending our thoughts and prayers to the MacDonald family, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and all of those who have passed from COVID-19.

