Florida Agriculture Commissioner raises awareness of local food insecurity

From Hurricane Michael to the pandemic, food insecurity continues to be a major problem in our area.

At a time of the year where many families enjoy each other’s company over a big holiday meal, others are still struggling to put the bare minimum on the table.

”It’s been a rough year with 2020. There’s just been so many obstacles from an active hurricane season to COVID-19 and so if we can help provide meals to those struggling with hunger this time so they can gather around the table during the holidays and have that meal with their family, we’re happy to do so,” Feeding the Gulf Coast Community Engagement and Advocacy Manager Kyle Schoolar said.

On Thursday, Feeding the Gulf Coast volunteers were joined by Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who said one of the top priorities of her administration is food insecurity.

Over in Mexico Beach, she also wants locals to know they haven’t been forgotten.

She wants the entire state to know the severity of the problem.

”Now that we seeing, unfortunately, more and more unemployment throughout the state...more people are in need especially here and in a lot of rural communities where there may not be food stores,” Fried said.

Ever since Hurricane Michael, food insecurity has been a major issue.

Just this March, two locals took it upon themselves to open their own makeshift market.

”These people needed and deserved some attention,” Mexico Beach Market co-owner Marc Rice said.

They’re showcasing just how strong the community is.

”Seeing what the locals are willing to do here, to stay here, revitalize the community, welcome people back into the community with open arms, and still hold onto that local flare really is an inspiration not just for this community but really what people should be doing across the entire state of Florida,” Fried said.

Mexico Beach reminds Commissioner Fried there is still a lot of work to be done.

She also said food banks need support this year more than ever. She encourages folks to donate what they can, whether that’s money, time, or food.

