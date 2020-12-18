Friday Morning Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a frosty start across the Panhandle today, but a warmup is on the way for the weekend.

Most areas woke up to lows freezing or below, and the majority of Northwest Florida will warm up into the upper 50s today. Warmer air will enter the region over the weekend, with highs topping out in the upper 60s Sunday. That’s also when we’ll see a cold front bring rain chances for the weekend, ahead of another front on Christmas Eve that looks to have some severe potential with it.

You can watch my full (and festive) forecast above!

