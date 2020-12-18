Mobile home catches fire in Southport

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A structure fire broke out on the corner of Rocky Lane and Resota Beach Road in Southport Thursday night.

Crews responded around 4:45 p.m. to a mobile home fire they described as “fully involved.” The blaze was put out shortly afterward with no word on injuries or damage to other structures.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.