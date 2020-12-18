Advertisement

Mobile home catches fire in Southport

(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A structure fire broke out on the corner of Rocky Lane and Resota Beach Road in Southport Thursday night.

Crews responded around 4:45 p.m. to a mobile home fire they described as “fully involved.” The blaze was put out shortly afterward with no word on injuries or damage to other structures.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadline for CARES Act grants for individuals was moved to December 20th.
Application deadline for CARES Act grants moved up
Dayspring Christian Academy in Marianna is closing for the rest of 2020 "out of an abundance of...
Jackson County school closes
Indigo Hotel rendering
New hotel coming to downtown Panama City
A DeFuniak Springs man has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder after sheriff's...
One charged following DeFuniak Springs homicide
Former Congressman Earl Hutto died Monday at the age of 94.
Earl Hutto dies at the age of 94

Latest News

A pedestrian was hit by an SUV Thursday evening in Panama City Beach.
Pedestrian hit by car in Panama City Beach
Local hospitals are planning for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Moderna vaccine to be distributed to select hospitals in Florida
Nikki Fried visited the only grocery store in Mexico Beach.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner raises awareness of local food security
Hiland Park Baptist Church gives Christmas gifts to entire student body.
Parker Elementary students get Christmas presents from Hiland Park Baptist Church