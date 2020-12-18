Moderna vaccine to be distributed to select hospitals in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s initial plan for rolling out Moderna’s COVID0-19 vaccine.

One-hundred and seventy-three hospitals were selected to receive the vaccine.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Select Specialty Hospital - Panama City were on the list.

The distribution of the vaccine to those hospitals should start next week pending an FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

”The hope is that they will receive enough so that they are going to able to vaccinate those who want to be vaccinated who work in health care on those front lines,” Doctor at Nephrology Associates Susan Compton said.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center officials did not want to speak on camera but they did release a statement that reads in part...

”Our clinical and operational teams have been preparing detailed plans to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to our colleagues as soon as we receive them. Though the vaccines will not be mandatory for our team members, we believe they are a major step towards ending this pandemic,” CEO Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center Brad Griffin said.

Over at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, hospital leaders also declined to speak on camera because they are still working out distribution plans.

And the Florida Department of Health in Bay County is continuing to work on its plans for points of distribution for the vaccine as well.

Dr. Susan Compton at Nephrology Associates says even though this vaccine is a big step for health care workers, and everyone else, we will have to continue safety protocols like wearing masks, and social distancing for the foreseeable future.

”The hope is that in the future, with more vaccines being available, with more people being able to get it that we can start to see some normalcy again,” Dr. Compton said.

Click here or the full list of hospitals the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to in Florida.

