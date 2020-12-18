Advertisement

Parker Elementary students get Christmas presents from Hiland Park Baptist Church

Hiland Park Baptist Church gives Christmas gifts to entire student body.
Hiland Park Baptist Church gives Christmas gifts to entire student body.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Nothing brings smiles to the faces of children more than the sight of Christmas presents and that is what was happened at Parker Elementary School Thursday.

The members of Hiland Park Baptist Church assembled 620 gift bags for the entire student body. The gifts were sorted and packed according to age groups. The classes were then allowed to select the bags that had things in it that they wanted. The bags contained things like toys, games, blankets and some even had stuffed animals. After that, they had their photos taken in front of the school Christmas tree.

“I told them that there was going to be a surprise. And when they opened the double doors, they went, oh yeah, because they already experienced it from last year, they had already seen it. You can just tell on their faces, they’re super excited they can’t wait to get those presents and those gifts,” said Parker Elementary teacher Shalyn Burgamy.

“I’m going to share it with my brother, my sister and my Mom and the rest of my family,” added second grader Kaiden Early.

If a child was absent, they had a bag put aside for when they returned to class or if they were a virtual student a parent could pick up the gifts.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadline for CARES Act grants for individuals was moved to December 20th.
Application deadline for CARES Act grants moved up
Dayspring Christian Academy in Marianna is closing for the rest of 2020 "out of an abundance of...
Jackson County school closes
Indigo Hotel rendering
New hotel coming to downtown Panama City
A DeFuniak Springs man has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder after sheriff's...
One charged following DeFuniak Springs homicide
Former Congressman Earl Hutto died Monday at the age of 94.
Earl Hutto dies at the age of 94

Latest News

A pedestrian was hit by an SUV Thursday evening in Panama City Beach.
Pedestrian hit by car in Panama City Beach
Mobile home catches fire in Southport
Local hospitals are planning for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Moderna vaccine to be distributed to select hospitals in Florida
Nikki Fried visited the only grocery store in Mexico Beach.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner raises awareness of local food security