Parker Elementary students get Christmas presents from Hiland Park Baptist Church

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Nothing brings smiles to the faces of children more than the sight of Christmas presents and that is what was happened at Parker Elementary School Thursday.

The members of Hiland Park Baptist Church assembled 620 gift bags for the entire student body. The gifts were sorted and packed according to age groups. The classes were then allowed to select the bags that had things in it that they wanted. The bags contained things like toys, games, blankets and some even had stuffed animals. After that, they had their photos taken in front of the school Christmas tree.

“I told them that there was going to be a surprise. And when they opened the double doors, they went, oh yeah, because they already experienced it from last year, they had already seen it. You can just tell on their faces, they’re super excited they can’t wait to get those presents and those gifts,” said Parker Elementary teacher Shalyn Burgamy.

“I’m going to share it with my brother, my sister and my Mom and the rest of my family,” added second grader Kaiden Early.

If a child was absent, they had a bag put aside for when they returned to class or if they were a virtual student a parent could pick up the gifts.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.