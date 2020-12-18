Advertisement

Spread the Joy event brings the holiday spirit to students in need at Lucille Moore Elementary.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center at Tyndall Air Force Base has partnered with Mercy Chefs and Lucille Moore Elementary for the sixth annual Spread the Joy event.(WJHG/WECP)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Times have been tough for families across the country this year and that has carried over into the holiday season, but students at one local elementary school will have reason to celebrate.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center at Tyndall Air Force Base has partnered with Mercy Chefs and Lucille Moore Elementary for the sixth annual Spread the Joy event. The event provides hot meals and gift bags to students in need. This year around 100 students were identified as part of the program, who were then sponsored and given gift bags to ensure no student at Lucille Moore went without this year.

“A lot of the kids don’t actually get to celebrate Christmas; times are tough, especially now with COVID (19),” said Heather Mendiola, Emergency Management Education and Training Analyst. “So this year we had about 100 kids that we did. Everyone gets a pair of shoes, a coat, pants, a shirt and two toys.”

In the interest of safety, this year’s event was operated as a drive-through.

