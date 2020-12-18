Advertisement

This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

This week it goes to Emily Mitchell from Altha Public School.
This week it goes to Emily Mitchell from Altha Public School.(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTHA, Fla. (WJHG) -

This weeks Golden Apple Award winner is Mrs. Emily Mitchell.

Mrs. Mitchell teaches math to 7th through 12th graders at Altha Public School.

Mrs. Mitchell took a break from teaching for a few years and decided this year to start teaching again.

She said she missed being an educator and missed the kids.

Those who know Mrs. Mitchell say she will do anything for her students.

“I am very proud and it just makes me feel good that someone has the faith in me and recognizes that I am putting the effort in and appreciates it,” said Mitchell.

When Mrs. Mitchell isn’t teaching, she is running her own business, Pretty Girlz Boutique in Blountstown.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadline for CARES Act grants for individuals was moved to December 20th.
Application deadline for CARES Act grants moved up
Dayspring Christian Academy in Marianna is closing for the rest of 2020 "out of an abundance of...
Jackson County school closes
Indigo Hotel rendering
New hotel coming to downtown Panama City
A DeFuniak Springs man has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder after sheriff's...
One charged following DeFuniak Springs homicide
Former Congressman Earl Hutto died Monday at the age of 94.
Earl Hutto dies at the age of 94

Latest News

Florida law enforcement officers have a new tool to help them spot PTSD in themselves and...
New program offers help for suffering officers
Florida law enforcement officers have a new tool to help them spot PTSD in themselves and...
PTSD Relief PKG
The commission unanimously approved a recommendation to suspend oyster harvesting through the...
Measures approved to help Apalachicola Bay oysters
stabbing
Jackson County man arrested in stabbing incident