This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

ALTHA, Fla. (WJHG) -

This weeks Golden Apple Award winner is Mrs. Emily Mitchell.

Mrs. Mitchell teaches math to 7th through 12th graders at Altha Public School.

Mrs. Mitchell took a break from teaching for a few years and decided this year to start teaching again.

She said she missed being an educator and missed the kids.

Those who know Mrs. Mitchell say she will do anything for her students.

“I am very proud and it just makes me feel good that someone has the faith in me and recognizes that I am putting the effort in and appreciates it,” said Mitchell.

When Mrs. Mitchell isn’t teaching, she is running her own business, Pretty Girlz Boutique in Blountstown.

