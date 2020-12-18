Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Freezing temperatures are likely
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s shaping up to be a very cold night here in the panhandle as skies have cleared. That will allow for lows to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s north of the bays with mid 30s at the coast. It will be sunnier and warmer Friday, but still cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The warm up continues into the weekend with 60s expected. Rain returns to the forecast on Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

