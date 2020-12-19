Man sets truck on fire to give Okaloosa County deputies ‘something to do’

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One man was arrested in Okaloosa County after purposely setting fire to his truck.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to reports of a loud boom Friday night. Deputies discovered a Chevy Silverado truck fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say deputies spoke with Kevin Robert Murphy, 28, who told deputies he had poured gasoline onto and into the truck and then set it on fire.

According to the press release, Murphy also said “he added he set the blaze ‘to give us something to do’ and to give himself an extra Christmas present.”

Officials say methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in Murphy’s possession.

No one was injured in the fire but officials say another vehicle and building sustained minor damage.

Murphy is charged with arson, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

