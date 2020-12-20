Arnold soccer hosts alumni game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It was new meets old Saturday for the Arnold girls’ soccer team during the annual alumni game.

A good, fun game with a great message behind it.

The alumni game serves as a fundraiser for the Megan Pettis Memorial Scholarship.

Pettis, a former Arnold soccer player passed away in 2013.

All players wore Megan’s name and number, purple jerseys are the current Arnold girls’ team and the white are the alumni.

This is actually the first alumni game in two years and while the family was able to raise funds for the scholarship in other ways in the meantime, they say they’re glad to have the alumni game back in action.

“There was a change in coaching and some people left so it just didn’t happen for a few years. But this year some parents and people stepped up and pulled it all back together again, so we’re pretty happy to have it back,” said Megan’s stepfather Erik Cobb. “It’s a wonderful event and the girls like to come back and play, they all have fun and usually it’s pretty hilarious also.”

The alumni team went by the Geriatric All Stars, current team were the Diaper Dandies.

