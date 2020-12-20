Advertisement

CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new allergy guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines.

The recommendations were published on the CDC’s website Saturday.

The CDC suggests that people who have ever had a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine should not get that specific vaccine.

The agency said people with a history of anaphylaxis to other vaccines or injectable medications should consult their doctor about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Symptoms of anaphylaxis include shortness of breath, a closing of the throat, nausea and dizziness.

Because of possible reactions, the CDC recommends that providers monitor all people for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though the official start date is in the air, local businesses are still hopeful for the...
Another step forward for Viking Cruises
The money raised will go right back to the government agencies selling the items.
Government Surplus and More Auction happening Saturday
The money will go back in to the department funds.
Government Surplus Auction sells used agency items
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
No one was injured in the fire.
Man sets truck on fire to give Okaloosa County deputies ‘something to do’

Latest News

Social tease: Now you don't even have to go to the store to return that ugly Christmas sweater.
Walmart unveils new, free return service: ‘Carrier Pickup by FedEx’
Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami's newborn anteater
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
AG: ‘No reason’ for special counsel on election, Hunter Biden
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the new COVID-19 variant could "be up to 70% more...
Cut off: Britain hit with travel bans over new virus strain