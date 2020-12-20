Advertisement

Government Surplus Auction sells used agency items

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:03 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies took part in the Government Surplus Auction Saturday morning.

Once a department wear out its vehicle it doesn’t mean it’s quite done with it yet.

They still try to get the best use out of them. They do so by auctioning them off.

On Saturday, Humvees, trucks, and cars were all up for grabs.

Florida Auction Network Owner and Auctioneer Jon Sewell says all of the items were sold and some people left with great bargains.

Sewell said this money greatly helps the departments.

“With the money that they get back from the things they’ve used and worn out, now we’re selling, they can put that money back in to provide more and better services for our citizens,” said Sewell.

Agencies will know exactly how much money they made from the auction later this week.

