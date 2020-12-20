Advertisement

Local food drive provides 20,000 meals to those in need

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:55 PM CST
Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many Bay County residents struggle with food insecurity; the pandemic making it even harder to put food on the table this holiday season.

Mercy Chefs and the Southport Community Holiness Church addressed that need with a food drive.

Saturday, the food drive supplied just over 13,000 pounds of food that will provide about 20,000 meals.

The drive ran out of food boxes in less than an hour.

Panama City Kitchen Manager and Mercy Chefs Director of Outreach Jonathan White says they are happy to do anything they can to help.

“Anything we can do, anything anybody can do to get food into their hands,” said White. “Especially fresh food, something that isn’t processed, something that is easy to prepare, it’s a huge help.”

There will be another food drive on Monday at 9 a.m. at Oscar Patterson Elementary.

