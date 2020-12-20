Advertisement

Local organizations bring Christmas cheer to kids

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:54 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organizations are making sure no child goes without a toy this Christmas.

Bundles of Hope and Sisters of the Sea provided holiday cheer to 262 children this year.

Bundles of Hope founder Glenda Richardson selected the children who received the toys.

The toys were provided through donations, ranging from baby dolls to bicycles, and each were individually wrapped for that special child.

Gift giving is the driving force behind the goal that no child in our community falls through the cracks.

Event organizers say there is no better feeling than seeing a child get their present.

“I’m tearing up, that is just so awesome,” said Sisters of the Sea owner Kay Brackett. “If you enjoy Christmas at all, this is what it’s about. It’s not about that fancy casserole, or that standing rib roast, or the diamond earrings, it’s about the children.”

Before they got their presents, the kids also enjoyed hot chocolate and took pictures with Santa.

