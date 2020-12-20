Advertisement

Official: Large car bomb kills 9 in Afghan capital

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday,...
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The strong car bomb explosion rocked the capital Kabul city on Sunday morning, killing multiple people, said a government official.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:43 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:34 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry says that a car bomb blast that hit the Afghan capital has killed at least nine people.

The Afghan interior said that the blast Sunday morning wounded around 20 others, including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital of Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked even as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators meet to hammer out a peace deal to end decades of war in the country.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though the official start date is in the air, local businesses are still hopeful for the...
Another step forward for Viking Cruises
The money raised will go right back to the government agencies selling the items.
Government Surplus and More Auction happening Saturday
The money will go back in to the department funds.
Government Surplus Auction sells used agency items
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
No one was injured in the fire.
Man sets truck on fire to give Okaloosa County deputies ‘something to do’

Latest News

Social tease: Now you don't even have to go to the store to return that ugly Christmas sweater.
Walmart unveils new, free return service: ‘Carrier Pickup by FedEx’
Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater
Zookeepers are taking care of a new youngster after his mom rejected him.
Zoo Miami's newborn anteater
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
AG: ‘No reason’ for special counsel on election, Hunter Biden
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the new COVID-19 variant could "be up to 70% more...
Cut off: Britain hit with travel bans over new virus strain