Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:03 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Plenty of rain is on the way for the overnight hours tonight.

A passing front will bring plenty of showers and thunderstorms to the Panhandle starting around 10:00 pm, and will likely last through the morning hours. Some scattered showers could linger further inland through the early evening, ahead of clearing skies with plenty of sunshine to kick the week off.

