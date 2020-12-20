Wreaths Across America Bay County holds annual ceremonies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

On Saturday, Wreaths Across America Bay County honored veterans by laying wreaths on headstones of military veterans to remember their sacrifice and service.

“The primary thing is for the sons, the daughters, the grand-children to go out and lay the wreath and say the persons name and thank them for their service and that is the principle reason behind it,” American Legion Post 402 Commander Robert Hoffman said.

This year around 1,400 ceremonies took place across the United States.

Seven of them were held here locally.

“The face that there was a price to be paid for the freedom of our country one of the opportunities we have is to lay a wreath on each of their graves to let people know that we have not forgotten,” Veteran Ron Schreffler said.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said he’s proud to be a part of the ceremonies every year.

“It is like a little small token of appreciation for these people that are hero’s that give us the right to be able to do this three times a year, be able to go to work and be free people have to be reminded of that and this is one of the ways we remind them,” Brudnicki said.

Others in attendance said it’s always a privilege to honor those who have laid their lives down for this country.

”Well they are always somber events, because we are dealing with a loss of life but then it is a happy event because we know we have the gift that they gave us, we have gifts that fellow veterans are still giving us. we are trying to teach everybody what it takes to maintain freedom,” Schreffler said.

Around 2,000 wreaths were laid on headstones in our area.

